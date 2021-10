MATTAWAN, Mich. — In a battle of 3-5 teams on Friday night, Mattawan beat Battle Creek Central and are now hopeful for a playoff berth on Sunday night.

Drew Atkinson recorded an interception on defense for Mattawan while Ryan Van Liere added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats were 1-5 after week six but have won three straight games to finish 4-5 overall.