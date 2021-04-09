"Made history": Hudsonville beats Detroit Renaissance for first state championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Hudsonville used a 13-0 third quarter run to take control of its Division 1 state championship game against Detroit Renaissance and the Eagles held on for a 65-61 win to claim the school's first basketball title.

Junior guard Jaci Tubergen scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in that third quarter.

"It's a good felling in a season where nothing is guaranteed we were just trying to take it one game at a time," Tubergen said. "To get the first state championship in Hudsonville history is a good feeling and I am glad I got to do it with this team."

Junior guard Alaina Diaz made 9-10 free throws in the final quarter and finished with 13 points.

"Two words, we made history," Diaz said. "That is the feeling right now, in Hudsonville no guys have come this far, no girls. We are the first ones to win it."

Hudsonville made just one field goal in the final quarter after leading by 14 (54-40) after the first 24 minutes.

"It is a once in a lifetime feeling," senior Emma Costen said. "These girls are my sisters and we've been in this situation before but never this big and this amplitude of a style so we knew what we had to do to come out and win a championship. We had the girls, we had the skill so it is just the best feeling ever."

The Eagles out rebounded Renaissance 45-32 in the game.