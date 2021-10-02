Lowell beats East Grand Rapids in rivalry game

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lowell took down East Grand Rapids, 24-7 in the annual rivalry game on Friday night to improve to 2-4 overall.

The Red Arrows would lead 14-0 before Nathias Grady scored from nine yards out to get the Pioneers on the board.

On the ensuing Lowell possession, the offense would march down the field as Carter Blough scored on a six-yard touchdown run stretching for the pylon to make it 21-7.

Todd Parchetta would hit a late field goal to extend it to a 17 point lead, 24-7 the final.