Kent City 69, Covenant Christian 23

Kent City was hot from three point land in Wednesday's division 3 regional championship win over Covenant Christian.

The Eagles beat the Chargers 69-23.

Senior Jenna Harrison made six 3's and led all scorers with 20 points.

Lexie Bowers (4), Taryn Preston (3) and Kenzie Bowers also made shots from deep in the win for Kent City.

The Eagles (19-0) advance to play Schoolcraft (14-2) in the state quarterfinals Monday at Portage Northern.