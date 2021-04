EAST LANSING — Kent City fell behind Grass Lake 36-24 in the 3rd quarter of the Division 3 state championship game and couldn't quite pull off the comeback falling 52-50.

Jenna Harrison lead the Eagles with 16 points including a bucket at the buzzer to make the final score a 2-point margin, it was the 3rd time in the final frame they had cut the deficit to a deuce.

Grass Lake (20-1) made its free throws down the stretch to hold on.

Kenzie Bowers added 13 for KC.