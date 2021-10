KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo United jumped off to an early start late in the first quarter on Friday night against Watervliet in a SAC Lakeshore battle.

The Titans struck first as Will Zuiderveen plunged into the endzone as United took a 21-0 win into the half.

United would flex their muscles in the second half as Zuiderveen connected with Collin Durian for a touchdown, en route to a 37-0 win, the team's fifth straight.