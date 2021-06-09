Kalamazoo Christian gets by Schoolcraft to advance to regional final

Kalamazoo Christian 4, Schoolcraft 1

The Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer team was able to beat Schoolcraft for the second time this season, this time in the regional as the Comets advance to Friday's final to play Calvin Christian.

K-Christian got a pair of goals from Ellie Batts in the first 13 minutes to get out to the quick 2-0 lead.

"It was a very tough game to pull through," Batts said. "Schoolcraft is very talented and we really had to work hard to pull that off. It took a lot of teamwork and communication and we were able to do it."

Schoolcraft answered on Hannah Thompson's 87 goal of the year.

The junior broke the previous state record of 67 goals in a season.

Leading 2-1 at the half, the Comets got two more in the second half to secure the win.

"It was a team effort," Comets head coach Jay Allen said. "Everybody was switching off and communicating and that is what really gave us the edge in today's game."

Friday's regional final will also be played at Portage Northern and scheduled to start at 6 p.m..

"We're just going to have to be ready," Allen said about playing the Squires. "It's a storied program."