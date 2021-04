Jesse Brumm wins the state championship

Maple Valley senior Jesse Brumm took control of his title bout at 130 pounds Saturday with a takedown for a 5-0 lead in the second period.

When his opponent was unable to continue, he was crowned state champion!

"It has always been a dream of mine and I worked hard for it,"Brumm said. "I think I deserve it. It is a miracle to me, I've done everything I could for it."