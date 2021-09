GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a week one loss to Forest Hills Central, 29-14, Jenison picked up an important win on Thursday night against Forest Hills Northern.

The Wildcats were led by Caleb Dean who scored on a 31-yard touchdown run as well as touchdowns from Riley Russo and Jasaiah Beamon.

Rob Zeitman's team is now 1-1 on the season and will kickoff OK Red play next week at Grand Haven.