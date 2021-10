HOPKINS, Mich. — Jayden Prather would run for three touchdowns and 116 yards in the 38-22 win over Belding on Friday night to finish the regular season 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the OK Silver.

The Black Knights also finish the season at 5-4 and 2-4 in conference play as the postseason gets set to begin next week.

Zander Hitzler would also add 93 yards rushing on 16 carries and the Vikings were 9-for-13 on third down conversions.