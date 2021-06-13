Jack Zubkus finishes 2nd, Forest Hills Northern 4th at golf state finals

Zubkus 2nd, FHN 4th at golf finals

The Forest Hills Northern boys golf team finished 4th as a team at the division one state finals at Forest Akers West on Saturday.

This was the Huskies first year playing division one after many in division two and a top five finish is more than respectable.

Junior Jack Zubkus was the overnight individual leader after firing a 3 under 69 on Friday.

Zubkus shot 74 Saturday and finished tied for second.

"I think the team played very well considering how we were playing at the start of the season," Zubkus said. "We improved greatly. I didn't finish how I wanted to but I still had a solid tournament and put two good scores up there so I think it was a pretty good season."

Senior Tyler Gillespie shot an even par 72 Saturday after a 75 Friday and finished eighth individually.