Hudsonville sweeps East Kentwood, wins OK Red

Hudsonville 65, East Kentwood 50

Alaina Diaz scored 19 points and Jaci Tubergen added 17 as the Hudsonville girls basketball team beat East Kentwood for the second time this season, Saturday's final was 65-50.

The win guarantees the Eagles no worse than a share of the OK Red title with two games to play in the regular season.

"It is a really big game because last year we got to share it," Diaz said. "I think that we just played as a team more and we prepared for them more this year."

The Eagles led 35-28 at the half and extend their lead to double digits in the third quarter.

"It is huge for the girls," Hudsonville head coach Casey Glass said. "I think the biggest thing is these girls put everything they have into it and tonight is a big game Kentwood is a good team. For us to do it two years in a row it is very special. There is not very many OK Red or OK Conference championships hanging in our gym and these girls deserve that."

Madisyn Tillman led the Falcons with 14 points, Deyonce Thompson scored 12.