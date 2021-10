GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Hudsonville continued rolling on Friday night with a 49-14 win over Grand Haven on the road.

The Eagles were sparked by junior quarterback Trey Carr who scored three early touchdowns, two through the air to Dylan Ham and Eli VanderVeen, respectively, and a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

Hudsonville's defense also stepped up throughout the game as the team improves to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the OK Red with Grandville on the road coming up next week.