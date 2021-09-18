Hudsonville holds off Jenison in thrilling edition of the crosstown rivalry

JENISON, Mich. — It was another thrilling edition of the Hudsonville and Jenison rivalry on Friday night.

Jenison would take a 22-15 lead on a 29 yard touchdown run from Caleb Dean before the Eagles responded with a 22 yard touchdown pass from Trey Carr to Eli VanderVeen.

While an extra point would tie the game at 22, head coach Brent Sandee made the decision to go for two late in the fourth quarter.

Carr would connect with Dylan Ham in the corner of the endzone on the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 23-22 lead.

The Wildcats offense would get in position for a game-winning field goal with under ten seconds left but it would be partially blocked and stay wide right as the Eagles celebrated a 23-22 victory.

Hudsonville improves to 2-0 in the OK Red and 2-2 on the season as they take on Rockford on the road in week five.