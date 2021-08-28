Watch
Hudsonville falls to Saline in heartbreaking fashion at Michigan Stadium

Eagles fail to score from one-yard line on final play of the game
Hudsonville falls in heartbreaking fashion.
Posted at 11:10 PM, Aug 27, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hudsonville had no problem out of the gates on Friday afternoon taking on Saline at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

The Eagles would jump out to a 16-0 lead early after a Drew Baine touchdown run but the Hornets would close the gap.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles lead would be trimmed to three until Trey Carr found Jayden Timmer for a touchdown strike to up the Hudsonville lead to 30-20.

Minutes later, the Eagles would trail, 34-30 in the final seconds and would be stopped at the one-yard line on the last play of the game as Saline walks away with a 34-30 win.

Hudsonville will host Orchard Lake St. Mary's on Friday night in week two.

