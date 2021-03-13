Hot start leads GR Catholic Central to win, OK Gold title

GR Catholic 77, Cedar Springs 34

Grand Rapids Catholic Central got off to a slow start Tuesday in its win over Ottawa Hills, that was not a problem Friday as the Cougars played at Cedar Springs.

CC started the game on a 20-0 run and cruised to a 77-34 win and clinched the OK Gold conference championship.

"It's our first goal for our season, it has been the only goal, we really didn't have a non-conference schedule with everything being canceled this year," Catholic Central head coach TJ Meerman said about the conference title. "Our guys have put in a lot of hard work in a really tough setting. They put in a lot of work to win it and they are going to celebrate it after the game tonight."

Cougars junior Jack Karasinski scored 20 of his game high 24 points in the first half.

"We are working on evertything," Karasinski said when asked about his team's focus between now and when the district tournament starts. "Last year the tournament got taken away from us so we are not taking anything for granted, working hard in practice everyday."

Sophomore KK Brown added 16 points for CC, connecting on four 3-point field goals in the first half.

Blake Sheer led Cedar Springs with 9 points.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-0, 13-0) has one more regular season game scheduled next week Tuesday against Kenowa Hills.