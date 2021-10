High school football playoff pairings released

(WXMI) — On Sunday, the High school football playoff pairings were released by the MHSAA and West Michigan will be well represented.

*Times are according to the MHSAA website

Division 1

Region 1, District 1

Grand Ledge (6-3) at Rockford (9-0) Friday, 7:00 PM

Traverse City West (6-3) at Grandville (6-3) TBA

Division 2

Region 1, District 2

Byron Center (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1) Friday, 7:00 PM

Mona Shores (7-2) at Forest Hills Central (8-1) Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 2, District 1

Jackson (5-4) at Portage Central (7-2) Friday, 7:00 PM

Dexter (5-4) at Battle Creek Lakeview (6-3) TBA

Division 3

Region 1, District 1

Ionia (5-4) at DeWitt (8-1) TBA

Region 1, District 2

Lowell (4-5) at Muskegon (8-1) Saturday, 1:00 PM

Coopersville (6-3) at Cedar Springs (7-2) TBA

Region 2, District 1

Zeeland East (5-4) at Stevensville Lakeshore (6-3) Friday, 7:00 PM

St. Joseph (5-4) at Zeeland West (6-2) TBA

Region 2, District 2

Gull Lake (5-4) at Harper Creek (6-3) Friday, 7:00 PM

Mattawan (4-5) at Parma Western (6-3) Friday, 7:00 PM

Division 4

Region 1, District 1

Fruitport (4-5) at Cadillac (7-2) Friday, 7:00 PM

Whitehall (7-2) at Sparta (7-2) Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 1, District 2

Forest Hills Eastern (5-4) at Unity Christian (9-0) Friday, 7:00 PM

Spring Lake (6-3) at Grand Rapids Christian (6-3) Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 2, District 1

Charlotte (6-3) at Hastings (8-1) Friday, 7:00 PM

South Christian (6-3) at Plainwell (6-3) Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 2, District 2

Paw Paw (5-4) at Edwardsburg (9-0) TBA

Three Rivers (5-4) at Vicksburg (8-1) TBA

Division 5

Region 2, District 1

Grant (4-5) at Tri County (8-1) TBA

Big Rapids (5-4) at Oakridge (7-2) Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 2, District 2

Belding (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-0) Friday, 7:00 PM

Comstock Park (9-0) at West Catholic (8-1) Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 3, District 1

Parchment (6-3) Berrien Springs (9-0) Friday, 7:00 PM

South Haven (6-3) at Kalamazoo United (6-3) TBA

Region 3, District 2

Hopkins (5-4) at Portland (7-2) Friday, 7:00 PM

To face winner of Olivet (7-2) at Williamston (6-3)

Division 6

Region 2, District 1

Central Montcalm (5-4) at Montague (6-3) Friday, 7:00 PM

To face winner of Manistee (5-4) at Reed City (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Watervliet (5-4) at Constantine (9-0) Friday, 7:00 PM

To face winner of Michigan Center (8-1) at Jonesville (9-0)

Division 7

Region 2, District 1

Ithaca (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0) Friday, 7:00 PM

To face winner of New Lothrop (6-3) at Montrose (7-2)

Region 3, District 1

Delton Kellogg (5-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1) Friday, 7:00 PM

North Muskegon (4-5) at Ravenna (6-3) Friday, 7:00 PM

Region 3, District 2

Homer (5-4) at Lawton (9-0) TBA

To face winner of Niles Brandywine (4-5) at Union City (5-4)

Division 8

Region 1, District 2

White Cloud (4-5) at Carson City-Crystal (8-1) TBA

Holton (5-4) at Muskegon Heights (5-4) TBA

Region 3, District 1

Decatur (4-5) at White Pigeon (8-1) Friday, 7:00 PM

Saugatuck (5-4) at Cassopolis (5-4) TBA

Region 3, District 2

Centreville (7-2) at Addison (8-1)

To face winner of Reading (6-3) at Hudson (9-0)

8-Man Division 1

Region 3

Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (9-0)

Lawrence (7-2) at Mendon (7-2)

8-Man Division 2

Region 4

Climax-Scotts (6-3) at Morrice (9-0)

Colon (8-1) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0)