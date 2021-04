Aydan Sturtevant-Roes wins the state championship

Hesperia's Aydan Sturevant-Roes got an early takedown and held on to win a 2-1 decision and claim the division 4 individual state championship at 119 pounds.

Sturtevant dislocated his knee cap earlier this year and fought to get back to even have a chance to compete.

"I dislocated my kneecap, tore a ligament in there so I wasn't sure how this season was going to play out for me," Sturtevant-Roes said. "I came out and we did it."