MARSHALL, Mich. — Hastings would jump out to an early lead on Marshall in Friday night's week three matchup with Interstate Eight foe Marshall.

It would be Robby Slaughter scoring from 46 yards out to help extend the Saxons' lead to 32-15 in the third quarter.

Later, Austin Miller would help put the game away with a touchdown run on fourth down as the Saxons come away with a 48-28 win.

It's the first 3-0 start in eleven years for the Saxons' program.