HASTINGS, Mich. — Hastings would improve to 2-0 on the young season after holding off Harper Creek, 38-35 on Thursday night.

The Saxons got off to a quick start as Lanny Teunessen would score from nine yards out to make it 16-0.

Early in the second quarter, Harper Creek would cut into the deficit with a three-yard touchdown run from William King.

However, a 47-yard touchdown run by Hastings' TJ Russell would help the Saxons hold off the Beavers, 38-35 the final to improve to 2-0.