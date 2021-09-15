Hart cross country teams dominate first WMC jamboree

Hart cross country teams running well early

The Hart cross country teams won the first West Michigan conference jamboree of the season Tuesday at Ravenna.

The Pirate boys, which are ranked second in the state in division three, were led by Clayton Ackley (1st overall), Noah Bosley (2nd overall), Seth Ackley (6th overall) and Wyatt Dean (7th overall).

The girls, who are defending state champions and ranked first in the state in division three, took the top three spots with Alyson Enns taking first, Jessica Jazwinski finishing second and Audrianna Enns coming in third.

Both Hart cross country teams are next in action Friday in East Lansing for the Spartan Playmakers Invitational.