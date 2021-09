BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Ben Shafer connected with Cole Patty to get Harper Creek out to a 7-0 lead over Pennfield in the opening quarter.

Luke Davis would come up with an 82 yard score to get Pennfield on the board, trailing 7-6 after a missed extra point.

Julion McCray would score from four yards out to put the Beavers back in front as they go on for a 29-13 win to improve to 2-2 on the season.