GR Christian 61, South Christian 60 (OT)

Grand Rapids Christian held off South Christian, 61-60 in overtime on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Eagles led 32-26 at halftime and would extend it quickly, due in large part by Hannah Sall and Katelyn LaRue.

Sall and LaRue combined for 40 points in the victory while Sydney Vis led the Sailors with 17 points.