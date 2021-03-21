Grandville tops Grand Rapids Christian to win division 1 regional

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Grandville scored twice in the second period and four more times in the third to beat Grand Rapids Christian and win a division one regional championship on Saturday.

"This has been one of our main goals for the whole year," Bulldogs senior captain Andrew Uturo said. "We really came together as a team in this last game and the whole playoffs and we had great defense, great goaltending and some timely goals so it felt great."

Grandville 6, GR Christian 1

The Eagles scored first on a short-handed goal from Sam VanSchepen just 2:14 into the game.

Grandville scored twice in the second on goals from Josiah Lambers and the game-winner from Gunnar Suidinski on a reboud.

"I'm just so happy for these players," Bulldogs head coach Joel Breazeale said. "It has been a three drought for us after several years of runs and they (the seniors) were freshman three years ago and they have come up worked so hard. They have been a dedicated tribe and I am just so proud because they followed the process and I think they've got a few more left in them."

Uturo scored to make it 3-1 in the third and he set up fellow senior Brendan Hunt for an empty netter in the final period as well.

Grandville will take on Rockford in the division one state quarterfinals on Wednesday at Ferris State's Ewigleben Arena.

The Bullodogs and Rams met twice during the regular season, once skating to a tie, Rockford won the most recent meeting, 4-1 on March 3rd.