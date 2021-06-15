Grandville softball team enjoying every minute of remarkable season

Grandville softball team enjoying remarkable season

The Grandville softball team has set a school record for wins this season with 35, but an important turning point in the season came after a loss to Unity Christian in the season opener.

"My conversation afterwards, it just kind of came out, hey we got to cut the anchor," Bulldogs head coach Troy Ungrey said. "After spring break we are going to come back and we are going to cut that anchor, we are going to let it go and from now on for the rest of the season if we have a bad at bat, make and error, one thing happens, we are going to cut the anchor, we are going to move on to the next thing because there is no rewind button."

"Don't let it contribute into another error and another error, you have to cut the anchor and just play loose," senior pitcher Grace Connelly said. "When you make one mistake don't let it turn into two or three, we are a good team and you have to cut the anchor and just play loose."

The good news for the Bulldogs is this team is very good at playing loose, leading the league in fun.

"We love to have fun," Connelly said. "There is always music in the dugout we are always jamming, we party in the bathroom before the game just listening to music and getting hype. It is very loose and fun which I think is really important."

"We all have walk-up songs," senior center fielder Maddie Gkekas, who's walk-up song is Windows, said. "We play them before we go up to bat."

"I feel like being tense isn't good."

Grandville is hoping to keep it going Tuesday when it plays Traverse City West in a division one state quarterfinal game at Central Michigan.

"They are understanding of the idea of just making sure that the wins are great, but there's always another goal and through districts and through regionals, their eyes are on the prize. Try to win the next one and just continue to advance. That being said, they are excited about it, but know they have work to do yet."

Tuesday's game in Mt. Pleasant is scheduled to start at noon.