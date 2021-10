GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grandville wasted no time against Grand Haven on Friday night in the week six battle in the OK Red.

Cade Pilzuk would score right away with a 15 yard touchdown run and two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

On the team's second possession of the game, Ian Sanders would fake the handoff and throw for Pilzuk who would make the catch for the 69-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs would pick up the 50-7 win to improve to 3-3 on the season.