Grandville dominates in shutout win over UD Jesuit

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville wasted no time jumping out to an early lead on Friday night as Cade Pilzuk scored just a few plays in for his first of three eventual touchdowns in the game.

Pilzuk, a senior in the Bulldogs backfield, stopped playing football after his freshman season but is back in a big way in 2021.

The 50-0 win gives Eric Stiegel's group their first of the season.

"We wanted to show ourselves that when we play Grandville football physically on the offensive and defensive lines that good things will happen for us," Stiegel said after the win.

"Really all three phases played well," he added, "defense got turnovers early and offensive line continued to get good push.”

Pilzuk would helped lead the way along with quarterback Ian Sanders and junior runningback Tyson Mann.

"I felt confident," Pilzuk smiled, "I had a couple of talks with my boys before the game and what worked was running straight vertical through the hole and then bouncing it outside, that’s what worked for me, I’m more of an outside runner. I'm ready for OK Red play."

The Bulldogs will begin conference play at (2-0) Caledonia on Friday.