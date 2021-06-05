Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins district with 1-0 win over South Christian

GR Catholic Central girls soccer wins district title

Grand Rapids Catholic Central scored on free kick from junior Ella Onstott halfway through the 2nd half and beat South Christian 1-0 to win a division 3 district championship on Friday.

"I think really just the team bond," Onstott said of what made the difference for her team in the game. "We just really felt like we were one tonight. We went out and kicked some butt."

The Cougars and Sailors had split their two regular season meetings in OK Gold play.

South beat CC in the first round of the district in 2019 on its way to winning a state championship.

"I feel like the team chemistry is definitely building up," Onstott added. "It is everything especially because South beat us last year (2019) in the first round, so it means a lot."

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (14-7) advances to the regional at South Christian on Tuesday to play Unity Christian (16-0-3).

