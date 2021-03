Cougars finish another great season in quarters

Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 24, 2021

Flint Powers 3, GR Catholic 1 Flint Powers knocked off Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3-1 Wednesday in a division 3 hockey quarterfinal at Michigan State's Munn Arena.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.