Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Pennfield for state with patented 2nd half run

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Big second half runs have become a thing for the Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball this week.

The Cougars did it Saturday for the third time in as many games, this time to beat Pennfield 77-54 to win the division 4 state championship.

After the game was tied at the half, the Panthers took the lead 34-33 on a three from junior guard Luke Davis two minutes into the third quarter.

That's when CC started turning defense into offense to fuel a 15-2 run and take a 12-point lead.

Sophomore guard Kaden Brown led all scorers with 28 points, junior Jack Karasinski scored 18.

Davis led the Panthers with 17, senior Ryne Petersen added 11.

Catholic Central finishes off a perfect season at 20-0 and wins the first state championship in program history.