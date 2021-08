GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven picked up a 16-8 win over Reeths-Puffer on Thursday night to kickoff the 2021 season.

The Bucs were able to hold off the charging Rockets in the fourth quarter as Jarren Vanderberg found the endzone for Reeths-Puffer to make it an 16-8 game after the two-point conversion.

However, on fourth down, the Rockets would need a conversion and the pass would be defended by Jaxon Franz to preserve the Grand Haven victory.