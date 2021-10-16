GR Catholic clinches OK Gold with nail biting victory over Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — John Passinault would run for three touchdowns and pass for three more in the 41-40 win over Cedar Springs on Friday night.

The game would be back-and-forth until 36 seconds left in the game when Cedar Springs scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to just one.

The Red Hawks would opt for a two-point conversion and the win but Passinault would help make the game-sealing stop to extend the winning streak to 31 games and win a share of the OK Gold.

"We're in that last third playing for a conference championship, we still have one more to go but we're in a position to do it, just the senior leadership and being able to rely on them, it's great to see." head coach, Todd Kolster said.

Passinault would throw for 253 yards while rushing for 105 more in the victory.

"It's good to come out on top, Cedar Springs is a really good team," he added, "they bring it to us every single year, it means everything, our goal every year is to win a conference championship."

The Cougars will look to win the conference outright at home against Kenowa Hills next week.