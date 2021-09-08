GR Catholic Central's Jack Karasinski commits to William & Mary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Jack Karasinski has found his college home.

The six-foot-seven forward announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that he'd be committing to William & Mary of the Colonial Athletic Association, a mid-major.

"There are people that are about clout and levels, but D1 basketball is D1 basketball; it's going to be hard anywhere you go," Karasinski said on the mentality that many recruits are falling into. "I wouldn't get stuck in that clout on the internet; just stay true to yourself, what you like, and what you fit into."

After leading the Cougars to a perfect season and Division 2 state championship in his junior campaign, he says committing now is a weight off his shoulders ahead of his senior season.

"It’s definitely good to get the eyes off of me and kind of just to focus on one coaching staff texting you every week and stuff and building that relationship," he added.

Karasinski held 16 Division 1 offers, including Furman, Toledo, Western Michigan and others, before committing to the Tribe.

"The recruiting process is fun at first, but once you get along the road it gets tiring and you want to enjoy the senior year," he added.

He recently took an official visit to the campus in Williamsburg, Virginia, and knew right away that it was where he wanted to be.

"It was my first official visit; I knew the coaches obviously and I decided to pull the trigger."

With two six-seven guards getting set to graduate, Karasinski will have a chance to see immediate playing time.

FOX 17 Jack Karasinski takes part in a workout at 8th Day Gym in Grand Rapids.

"I have the opportunity but obviously I’m going to work hard for it, and nothing is given to me but I have the opportunity to come in right away and impact the team and help them win.”

Karasinski averaged 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in his junior season as the Cougars hope to repeat as state champions in 2021–22.

