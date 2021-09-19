Watch
GR Catholic Central boys basketball hosts youth camp for local kids

Current, former players help coach younger players
Zach Harig / FOX 17
GR Catholic Central hosts youth basketball camp
Posted at 10:08 PM, Sep 18, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Catholic Central youth basketball camp returned in a big way in 2021 with 65 young players attending.

The drills were overseen by former and current Cougar players including Southern Indiana forward Jacob Polakovich, Aquinas College guard Devon Boyd and Siena Heights guard Austin Braun.

It was a full day for local boys and girls grades first through sixth and it brought the current and former players back as well.

"I was talking to Coach TJ Meerman about that earlier, I remember being at this camp as a kid and looking up to these guys," Polakovich chuckled, "Those guys were like heroes to me, they knew so much and that was what I wanted to be eventually. I thought it was really important to come back and be that role model for them as well."

GR Catholic Central alumni camp

Senior Jorden Brooks was one of the current players helping out along with Jack Karasinski, Kaden Brown, and Durral Brooks.

"Just talking to the campers has brought back many memories," Brooks smiled, "we're just having a good time coming out here and playing with the kids and having fun volunteering."

