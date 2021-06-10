Fuller pitches to contact, Marshall to next round

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Marshall baseball coach Tom Sharpley had options when it came to his starting pitcher for Wednesday's regional game against Vicksburg.

Both senior Trenton Fuller and junior Isaac Stetler have had excellent seasons on the mound. Sharpley decided to go with experience in Fuller, and he delivered a complete shutout in a 2-0 Redhawks win.

"Because Trenton's a senior," Sharpley said about why he gave him the ball. "That makes a big difference. He's been here two years ago when we played in the pre-regional just like we did this time he pitched. He had that experience to build on and prepare himself for this game."

"I figured I was going to have the ball," Fuller said. "I'm a senior, one of the captains. I wanted the ball in this situation. I felt great, probably the best I've felt all year."

Fuller allowed just four hits in the game, but struck out only one Bulldog hitter.

He pitched to contact and let his defense make the plays behind him and they came through.

"I got a good D behind me, so I just let them work, count on them," Fuller said."They were the best I've seen them all year. We got a lot of young guys, and they are stepping up towards the end of the year so it's good."

"I think today, me, Tyler (Rupp) and our infielders, we were pretty good today, best we have played all year," Marshall freshman shortstop Gavin Spence said as his teammates doused him with the water jug.

The Redhawks are loose and feeling confident as they move forward in the state tournament.

"You always want to win; you never want to lose especially in this situation, you know," Fuller said. Every game could be the last game, so you just want to keep on playing."

"It is like I told them about a month ago: we are coming together," Sharpley added. "We are going to make a name for ourselves, so we will see how it goes on Saturday."

Marshall will take on South Christian at Coldwater at 10 a.m.

