GR Catholic Central wins golf state title

Will Preston and Matthew Sokorai, both freshmen, each shot 155 at the division three boys golf state finals at The Meadows to lead Grand Rapids Catholic Central to the team state title.

Preston and Sokorai finished tied for 13th individaully.

Senior Andrew Armock shot 157 and fellow senior Thomas Grile fired a 78 on Saturday after not playing on Friday.

The Cougars finished 17 shots clear of second place Big Rapids.