Five-goal third period sends Mona Shores to regional final

Mona Shores 7, Portage 3

Mona Shores found itself in 2-2 deadlock after two periods on Wednesday against Portage in a division two regional semifinal.

The Sailors scored five times in the third period and advanced with a 7-3 win.

"I basically just told them, fellas you're guaranteed 17 more minutes in your season and it's up to you if you want to continue you and get to go to practice tomorrow," Mona Shores head coach Chris Benedict said. "We got two quick ones there in the third, I think they responded well."

Andrew Taylor scored four goals in the game for the Sailors.

"Credit to Det hanging around up there," Taylor said. "Holding us all together, we just come here and try to play as one every game, day in and day out, every practice too."

Mona Shores (14-2) advances to play Byron Center (15-0) in the regional final on Saturday at Wings West in Kalamazoo.