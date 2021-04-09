Forest Hills Northern's run ends in state semifinal against Grand Blanc

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern rallied from a 12-point deficit to take a 3-point lead in the third quarter, but Huskies couldn't hold on in a 68-58 loss to Grand Blanc in a division one semifinal at the Breslin Center.

Ethan Erickson scored 14 of his team's first 16 points in the game and led FHN with 19 points on the night.

"Being on the team as a freshman was really important to me," Erickson recalled thinking about his career at FHN. "I had a good journey the whole four years. It really means a lot to me, our whole team and our friend group made it a goal to go to the Breslin.

Gavin Fisher added 16 points for the Huskies, Trinidad Chambliss scored 13.

The Huskies seniors left an incredible mark on the program.

"Hanging out with my friends and teammates," Chambliss said about the fondest memories of his high school career. "Special times, after we get our team all settled with tryouts we go to IHOP enjoy each other, it is just a friendship at Northern and we just enjoy ourselves."