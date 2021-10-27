Forest Hills Central's season ends in shootout to Petoskey

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Forest Hills Central boys soccer team battled hard on Tuesday night in the regional semifinal game against Petoskey.

The Rangers would strike first on a penalty kick from junior Omar Hadzimujic just over 23 minutes into the game.

However, the Northmen would score the next two goals as the Rangers fell behind, 2-1.

Kyle Webb would net the equalizer with 29 minutes left in regulation to tie the game, 2-2.

After two scoreless ten minute overtime periods, the game would go to a shootout where Petoskey would net three of their first five kicks.

The Rangers, meanwhile, would score two of its first four opportunities, leaving it all up to the fifth and final kick to extend the shootout.

Petoskey goalkeeper Jackson Jonker would make an outstanding save to end the shootout and help the Northmen prevail, 3-2 to advance to Thursday's regional championship against Grand Rapids Christian at Cedar Springs high school.