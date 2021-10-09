Watch
Forest Hills Central pulls away from Forest Hills Northern

Rangers score 35 unanswered to improve to 6-1
FH Central beat FH Northen, 35-7
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern's Curt Andrews would put the Huskies on the board for a 7-0 lead on Friday night before Forest Hills Central took control.

Forest Hills Central sophomore JT Hartman would score on a 25-yard touchdown run to help knot the score at seven.

In the second quarter, Hunter Robinson would find Connor Milton for a long touchdown pass to put the Rangers in front, pulling away for a 35-7 win.

The Rangers improve to 6-1 on the season and will host Forest Hills Central.

