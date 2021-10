GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central would get off to a 21-0 start against Grand Rapids Christian on Friday night in an OK White matchup after Tyler Weaver would record the interception 'return' for a touchdown standing in the endzone.

However, the Eagles would come charging back to tie the game 28-28 and send it to overtime.

It would be the Rangers coming out victorious, 35-28 the final to improve to 5-1 on the season.