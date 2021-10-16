FH Central shuts out Byron Center to clinch share of OK White

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central 'shared' the OK White in 2020 with Byron Center, despite a loss to the Bulldogs early in the season.

This year, Tim Rogers' group avenged that loss in a big way, 31-0 in dominant fashion to clinch at least a share of the OK White for a second consecutive season.

The Rangers were led offensively by quarterback Hunter Robinson who threw for 70 yards and two touchdowns while running for another 80 yards.

Robinson would find Ben Scholler twice for a pair of touchdowns from 18 and 45 yards out, respectively.

The Forest Hills Central defense clamped down throughout the game with big efforts from Ray Cargill who had eight tackles, Tyler Weaver who added six and Conner Milton who had six and a sack.

"Sending Conner Milton after the quarterback helped us," Tim Rogers said after the game, "he's hard to handle, he's quick and it takes more than one person to block him. Tyler Weaver and those other seniors did a great job keeping the ball in front of them and Benny Scholler had a pick, it was just a great effort by the entire unit."

The Rangers will look to win the OK White outright with a win at East Grand Rapids in week nine on the road.