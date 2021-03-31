Elite Eight: Lowell wins 8th team wrestling state title in a row

Lowell wins eighth consecutive state title

Lowell did it again!

The Red Arrows won their 8th consecutive division two team wrestling state championship with a 59-7 win over Goodrich on Tuesday at Wings Event Center.

Senior Daok Dean won by technical fall at 16 ponds and said the team did not feel pressure to keep the streak alive.

"You would think, yeah, but we do things everyday that take the pressure off us," Dean said. "We don't focus always on the big duals we just focus on how we want to wrestle, how we want to go about our business and the pressure is kind if not there. We were just grateful to be here under these circumstances because we really didn't know if it would happen."

Lowell recorded six pins and won 12 of the 14 matches in the dual against the Martians.

Red Arrows head coach R.J. Boudro raved about his team, especially given that they battled a pandemic to win this title.

"They are coaches in the room," Boudro said. One of the highest G.P.A teams I've ever had. The seniors are unbelievable and it was a group of senior leadership. It was always about having fun. Music was important in our room, what were they dancing to and what games were we playing before and then when it was time to work, we worked so I just had an amazing time. When I don't have to do a lot of work because they are doing all the work, it just makes it that much more special."

The season will wrap up on Friday with the individual state finals in division two at Van Andel Arena.

