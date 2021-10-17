East Kentwood golf standout Elise Fennell stands out at state finals

ALLENDALE, Mich. — East Kentwood sophomore Elise Fennell is off to an impressive start to her high school golf career.

After a fourth place finish as a freshman in 2020, Fennell shot a total score of 148 to finish seventh this fall in the state finals.

"I feel pretty good about it," Fennell said, "last year, I placed higher but this year was a lot harder because of conditions and it was two days. I just hung in there and stayed focused on each shot, just have to see how my game improves and what happens over the summer now going forward."

Rockford would be the highest finishing team from West Michigan, finishing eighth in Division 1 with a 697.