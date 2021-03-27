East Grand Rapids wins district title in thrilling fashion against East Kentwood

East GR 51, East Kentwood 50

East Grand Rapids pulled out a thrilling 51-50 win over East Kentwood Friday to win a division one girls basketball district championship.

"This was a heck of a game," East Grand Rapids head coach Troy Hammond said. "Just the resolve from our kids to keep battling, keep playing, hang in there, foul trouble both ways. I think this is one of the best rivalries and probably the state on the girls basketball side."

EGR senior Jillian Brown led all scorers with 28 points.

"I trust my teammates so much," Brown said. "We just work so well together. I know what they're gonna do, they know what I'm gonna do. We're really close team and that works in our advantage."

The Pioneers advance to the division one regional at West Ottawa to play Rockford on Monday in the semifinals.