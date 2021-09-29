Early success has Fruitport soccer team hungry for more

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Fruitport boys soccer program is off to a hot start this fall.

Now 9-0-3 on the season, it's the Trojans best start since - well, not many know.

"I honestly, it's going to sound silly but I haven't looked back yet," 4th year Fruitport head coach Dan Hazekamp said."

"I know back when my coach was playing, they were pretty good," senior forward Ryan Laus said. "They won some districts back then but other than that I don't know much."

FOX 17 Fruitport boys soccer

"I know some of it because my dad played here too," Sophomore centerback Brady Brown said. "But that's about it."

Legendary former head coach Ken Erny knows about the history after leading the Trojans to several trips to the regional finals. the last coming in 2008.

And it's Erny that has paved the way for the program and Hazekamp.

"My goal as a coach is to uphold the standard that legendary head coach Ken Erny built for us," Hazekamp said. "I played for coach Erny and my goal is to go out every day and uphold what he built."

The Trojans have remained right around .500 in the win-loss column over the past three seasons, but now it's seniors like Laus paving the way.

"I've been playing on varsity for four years and I've never had a season like this," Laus said. "I'm glad our senior seasons could end up like this, I hope it can continue."

"We've just been rolling and keep going," Brown said. "We all say over here all gas, no brakes, we just keep it going, the team is going well, we just try to keep the energy high during games and keep it going."

FOX 17 Fruitport boys soccer

Fruitport has seen it's share of tough opponents, especially in the OK Blue beating Spring Lake and Unity Christian and tying Holland Christian.

"We've had a very difficult schedule and there's been some adversity," Hazekamp said. "To be able to stick together, band together and work hard each day has really allowed us some opportunities."

The team shared the Lakes Eight title back in the fall of 2015 but fell in the district final that year.

"We know that we don't get anything for starting great and don't get trophies for starting great and beating rivals or anything like that," Hazekamp said. "Our goal is to be playing our best soccer in October, I think we're at a good trajectory to do that."

Fruiport has not won a district championship in any team sport since 2017.

The Trojans are hoping this is their time.