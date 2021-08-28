Defensive effort leads South Christian to week one win over GR Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Christian's defense was forcing turnovers on Friday night in the 27-7 victory over Grand Rapids Christian.

The two programs are back to playing in week one after after four seasons together in the OK Gold.

In the third quarter, after an interception, Jake DeHaan would drop back and connect with Jack Schreur for a big play.

A few plays later, DeHaan would sneak in for the score as the Sailors took a 10-0 lead.

After another interception in the third, Jake DeHaan would score a 58-yard touchdown as the Sailors start the season 1-0 overall.