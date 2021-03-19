Comstock Park wrestlers honor late coach with district championship

Comstock Park wrestling win district title

The Comstock Park wrestling team has been through more than just a pandemic this season.

The Panthers lost longtime head coach, Jim Olson, who passed away at the start of the season.

Thursday night Comstock Park won a division 3 district championship with an effort their late head coach would have enjoyed.

"I think my dad would be real proud that we wrestled like Comstock Park wrestles," Comstock Park coach and Jim's son Chris Olson said. "We wrestled tough and they never quit. He'd be happy, he'd be really proud."

"Unfortunately we lost our main coach Jim Olson but we went in the room and we worked hard in his name everyday and he would have loved a moment like this, senior Tsion Hawkins added. "Personally, just having been here the last three years and going to districts and winning a district title under Jim Olson, this is really something that I wanted to do for myself and Jim Olson."

The Panthers advance to team regionals next Wednesday and will participate in individual districts on Saturday.