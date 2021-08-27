Watch
SportsHigh School

Actions

Comstock Park rolls in week one matchup with Grant

Game called in fourth quarter due to weather
items.[0].videoTitle
Comstock Park defeated Grant, 55-7
Posted at 12:41 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 00:41:31-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Comstock Park picked up a win in blowout fashion on Thursday night to start the 2021 season, 55-7 the final.

The Panthers got off to an early start, led by Tyler DeWitt who went 68 yards to give them a 14-0 lead.

Grant would get on the board on a kickoff return for a touchdown from Nathan Lang to make it 14-7 but it would be all Panthers from there.

Jackson Gates would score from a yard out to extend the lead as the Panthers rolled, 56-7 the final before the game was called due to lightning with over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time