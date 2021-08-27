Comstock Park rolls in week one matchup with Grant

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Comstock Park picked up a win in blowout fashion on Thursday night to start the 2021 season, 55-7 the final.

The Panthers got off to an early start, led by Tyler DeWitt who went 68 yards to give them a 14-0 lead.

Grant would get on the board on a kickoff return for a touchdown from Nathan Lang to make it 14-7 but it would be all Panthers from there.

Jackson Gates would score from a yard out to extend the lead as the Panthers rolled, 56-7 the final before the game was called due to lightning with over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.