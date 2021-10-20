Composure helps Grand Haven to district semifinal win over GR Union

Grand Haven 2, GR Union 0

Just over twenty minutes in, Grand Haven junior Ryan Heck would bury a penalty kick to give the Bucs a 1-0 lead over Grand Rapids Union in Tuesday's district semifinal.

The Bucs would take that lead into the half until Red Hawks goalkeeper Victor Gonzales' free kick with 35 minutes left bounced in front of the net, when defenseman Brady McDonald saved the day, clearing the threat.

With just 12 minutes left, Joseph Basil would pass across to junior Logan Londot who put the game away, 2-0 the final as Grand Haven advances to Thurday's district final at Jenison High School.

"I think composure is our big word," said head coach, Nick Tejchma, "sometimes, your head can go other places in a game and emotions can get high, we just need to stay composed and focused."

The Bucs looked to continue to build the lead, even with a 2-0 buffer.

"We needed to stay composed, even when we're up 2-0, we don't want to step off of that gas pedal," Heck added, "we want to make sure we get the ball out and eliminate mistakes."

Londot's goal would be a big one to take the pressure off of the defense in the final minutes.

"I thought that was an electric goal," Londot smiled, "it was a very team-centered goal but it was all Joey [Basil], he had a perfect ball and I had the easy tap in, it was good to lift our team up and finish it."

The Bucs have already beaten West Ottawa twice this season and will look to do it one more time to claim a district title on Thursday night.